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Sports

Kawhi Leonard set for Raptors regular-season debut

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2026 6:12 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – The long wait is finally over: Kawhi Leonard is playing for the Toronto Raptors again.

Leonard is in the starting lineup tonight as Toronto hosts the Chicago Bulls in its home opener.

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He was instrumental in the Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship but signed with his hometown Los Angeles Clippers that following off-season.

L.A. traded him back to Toronto this past summer, although the deal was delayed as the NBA investigated Leonard and the Clippers for salary cap circumvention.

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Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says that it’s very exciting to “bring a Hall of Famer back home.”

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Rajakovic implied that the oft injured Leonard would be on a minutes restriction against the Bulls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2026.

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