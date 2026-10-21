Kawhi Leonard set for Raptors regular-season debut

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TORONTO – The long wait is finally over: Kawhi Leonard is playing for the Toronto Raptors again.

Leonard is in the starting lineup tonight as Toronto hosts the Chicago Bulls in its home opener.

L.A. traded him back to Toronto this past summer, although the deal was delayed as the NBA investigated Leonard and the Clippers for salary cap circumvention.

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Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says that it’s very exciting to “bring a Hall of Famer back home.”

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Rajakovic implied that the oft injured Leonard would be on a minutes restriction against the Bulls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2026.