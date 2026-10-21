Royal Regina Rifles colours return to Legislative Building after decades

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The regimental colours of a Saskatchewan-based military detachment that fought in both world wars returned to the province’s Legislative Building Wednesday after almost 50 years.

Colours are a British military tradition that Canada kept after Confederation. Historically, the ceremonial flags were used to mark the rallying point for troops while they battled. Many of the Royal Regina Rifles regimental colours, that are now hanging in Saskatchewan’s legislature, were used during First and Second World Wars.

The Rifles have been Regina’s regiment since 1905. In that time, several battalions have operated as Rifles sub-units — including the 28th Northwest Battalion, the 68th Battalion, the 195th Battalion and the 249th Battalion.

“Seeing these colours back in the Legislative Assembly, it just feels so appropriate,” Premier Scott Moe said, speaking to reporters and an audience that included politicians, and active and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

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“They are an important reminder for each of us that Saskatchewan people have always shown their support and respect for those who serve our country and stand up for our values and principles.”

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Formerly, the colours were housed in the provincial assembly in 1919 and remained there until 1977 when they were moved to St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Regina. They remained at the cathedral until 2024, when they were removed for renovations.

As of Wednesday, the province said the consecrated flags returned to being publicly viewable at the Legislative Building.

“I think it is very appropriate that they are returned to this house of democracy,” Moe said.

“We have a democracy in Saskatchewan and in Canada. And the only reason we have that is because of the brave service of our men and women in our Canadian military. That is why we have a democracy in this nation.”

View image in full screen The Royal Regina Rifles regimental colours will hang in Saskatchewan’s Legislative Building after almost 50 years. Global News

John Watson is the last surviving member of the Royal Regina Rifles who served in the Second World War.

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“To see the colours back where they were, it’s a great thing,” the veteran told reporters, adding that he was “very happy” to be at the Legislature.

Kevin Barry, commanding officer of the Royal Regina Rifles, said the colours are a reminder of the humanity of members of Canadian troops. Barry said bringing the historical items back to the Legislature was “truly a humbling thing to finally get to do.”

“These colours were placed here over 110 years ago, and they are now back in the place where they were first placed,” Barry said.

“Those fighting men, who fought for our freedom, these are [their] most treasured possessions.”