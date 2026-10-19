Manitobans roll up sleeves to donate blood after CFB Wainwright tragedy

Send this page to someone via email

Morris Kulbaba sits with a needle jabbed in his arm as he’s waiting for platelets to be taken in hopes it will help the critically injured from CFB Wainwright.

Four members of the Canadian Armed Forces died and dozens are injured after a routine training exercise that ended in a grass fire.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“If some of my blood or platelets could be there, so be it,” said Kulbaba, a former member of the military. “It’s in you to give. You’ve got the blood to spare. Give.”

Around a hundred new donors are expected to donate in the coming days, said Brett Lawrence, community development manager with Canadian Blood Services.

Watch the video above for the full story.