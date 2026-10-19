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Manitobans roll up sleeves to donate blood after CFB Wainwright tragedy

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted October 19, 2026 7:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitobans roll up sleeves to donate blood after CFB Wainwright tragedy'
Manitobans roll up sleeves to donate blood after CFB Wainwright tragedy
In the wake of a deadly fire that killed four members of the Canadian Armed Forces at CFB Wainwright, Manitobans are looking for ways to show their support. As Toni De Guzman reports, some are hoping to help those injured by donating blood.
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Morris Kulbaba sits with a needle jabbed in his arm as he’s waiting for platelets to be taken in hopes it will help the critically injured from CFB Wainwright.

Four members of the Canadian Armed Forces died and dozens are injured after a routine training exercise that ended in a grass fire.

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“If some of my blood or platelets could be there, so be it,” said Kulbaba, a former member of the military. “It’s in you to give. You’ve got the blood to spare. Give.”

Around a hundred new donors are expected to donate in the coming days, said Brett Lawrence, community development manager with Canadian Blood Services.

Watch the video above for the full story.

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