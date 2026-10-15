Keller, Mammoth halt Oilers’ streak in 4-2 win

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EDMONTON – Clayton Keller scored a pair of goals as the Utah Mammoth emerged with a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Barrett Hayton and Logan Cooley also scored for the Mammoth (6-2-0), who have won three straight.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 21 shots to earn the win.

Leon Draisaitl and Shakir Mukhamadullin replied for the Oilers (5-1-1), who saw a five-game winning streak halted.

Edmonton was missing five starting forwards and a defenceman.

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Devon Levi made 20 saves for Edmonton.

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Takeaways

Mammoth: Utah should be pleased that they matched the offer sheet tendered by the New Jersey Devils for Hayton in the off-season. Hayton scored his first of the season and extended his points streak to five games.

Oilers: Connor McDavid picked up an assist to extend his season-starting points streak to seven games. He now has four goals and 14 assists for a league-leading 18 points on the campaign, his best-ever start to a season.

Key moment

Just 23 seconds after Draisaitl got Edmonton finally on the board at 13:54 of the second period, Vincent Trocheck sent it in front to a hard-charging Cooley, who directed in his first of the season to restore Utah’s two-goal lead at 3-1.

Key stat

Edmonton came into the contest with a 5-0-1 record against the Mammoth and outscoring them 31-16. Edmonton was also 3-0-0 all-time at home against Utah, outscoring the Mammoth 17-5.

Up next

The two teams have a rematch on Saturday night in Utah.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2026.