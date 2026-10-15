Raptors fall short against Knicks in pre-season

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NEW YORK – Scottie Barnes led the way with 23 points, Canadian RJ Barrett had 21 but the Toronto Raptors narrowly lost 122-120 to the New York Knicks on Thursday in NBA pre-season action.

Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors’ star off-season acquisition, had just six points on 2-of-5 shooting in 22 minutes.

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Leonard, who had a game-high 21 points in his debut on Tuesday, exited the game with 4:42 left in the third quarter and did not come back in.

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Reigning NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson led New York with 20 points, with Karl-Anthony Towns adding 13 points along with a game-high 15 rebounds and nine assists.

It was the second game of a home-and-home series between the teams.

The Raptors beat New York 148-98 in Toronto on Tuesday, with the Knicks sitting all their starters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2026.