Five Songs You Must Hear This Week (19 Oct 2026)

It was hard narrowing things down for this edition of the Five Songs You Must Hear this week, but someone had to do it. I hope you enjoy.
1. The War on Drugs, Who’s That
Single (Atlantic)
Recommended If You Like: Vague release dates
There hasn’t been a War on Drugs studio album since 2021, and the band has been teasing a new record, their sixth, since May. So far, though, all we have is this excellent single. If the rest the album is as good as this taste, then it’ll be worth the wait.
2. The Interrupters, Warrior Spirit
Single (Hellcat)
RIYL: Fourth wave ska and its offshoots
It’s been over four years since the last Interrupters album, so the comeback single had better be strong. They brought in Tim Armstrong (Rancid), Travis Barker (Blink-182), and Brett Gurewitz (Bad Religion) to guest on this song). Fun fact: Canada is The Interrupters’ number one radio market in the world.
3. Cleopatrick, Whaat
Single (Nowhere Specialty Recordings/Thirty Tigers
RIYL: Song title that sound like whatever language Minions speak.
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Easily the biggest band to ever come out of Cobourg, Ontario (Go ahead, name another; I’ll wait), Cleopatrick has busted out internationally over the last couple of years, winning a SOCAN award and being nominated for JUNO along the way. The band describes this song as having “a rad new bounce.”
4. The Spoons, Take the World
Nightlife (Independent)
RIYL: Yes, THAT Spoons
The Spoons continue to perform even after all these years (their debut, Stick Finger Neighbourhood, came out in 1981 and was engineered by some kid named Daniel Lanois). This is the first time in their career that The Spoons (now Gord Deppe and Sandy Horne) have done something 100% independent and with 100% control. If you’re a long-term fan, you’ll hear similarities to what the band was doing during their Nova Heart period, c.1982. It’s all so very 80s.
5. Royal Blood, Dead Company
Dead Company (Warner)
RIYL: Hand-animated videos
Royal Blood will be back with a self-produced album on November 6 that you can bet will be full of riffy goodness. The video for this song was created by New York creators Hey Beautiful Jerk. Everything we seen was drawn by hand.
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