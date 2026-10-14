Carney, Alexander, Collaros named top players

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TORONTO – Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Malik Carney, Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander and Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros have been named the top players for Week 19 of the CFL season.

Carney recorded a career-high four sacks totalling 21 yards, along with six defensive tackles and one pass knockdown, in Edmonton’s 27-12 win over Hamilton on Friday that moved the Elks closer to wrapping up top spot in the West Division.

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The defensive lineman also forced a fumble on Hamilton’s final offensive play to secure the victory and recorded his third multi-sack game of the season.

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Alexander completed 26-of-33 passes for 403 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in Montreal’s 44-24 win over Saskatchewan on Monday, marking his fifth 400-yard game of the season.

It’s the sixth player of the week award for Alexander this season.

Collaros threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-27 passing in Winnipeg’s 33-28 win over Calgary on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2026.