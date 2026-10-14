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Sports

Carney, Alexander, Collaros named top players

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2026 1:48 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Malik Carney (2) celebrates after a play against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during first-half CFL football action in Regina on Thursday, July 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Malik Carney (2) celebrates after a play against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during first-half CFL football action in Regina on Thursday, July 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. KAN
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TORONTO – Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Malik Carney, Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander and Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros have been named the top players for Week 19 of the CFL season.

Carney recorded a career-high four sacks totalling 21 yards, along with six defensive tackles and one pass knockdown, in Edmonton’s 27-12 win over Hamilton on Friday that moved the Elks closer to wrapping up top spot in the West Division.

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The defensive lineman also forced a fumble on Hamilton’s final offensive play to secure the victory and recorded his third multi-sack game of the season.

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Alexander completed 26-of-33 passes for 403 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in Montreal’s 44-24 win over Saskatchewan on Monday, marking his fifth 400-yard game of the season.

It’s the sixth player of the week award for Alexander this season.

Collaros threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-27 passing in Winnipeg’s 33-28 win over Calgary on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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