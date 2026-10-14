Halifax’s beloved 104-year-old tortoise is recovering after a successful surgery

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Halifax’s beloved 104-year-old gopher tortoise, Gus, is recovering after a successful surgery.

Believed the be the oldest living gopher tortoise, Gus underwent a procedure to remove a bladder stone on Tuesday.

The Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History, where Gus lives, says he is now resting comfortably in private and will remain with a veterinary care team for 48 hours.

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Gus’s many fans will have to wait up to 10 weeks before they can see him in public.

The museum says it will continue to share updates on his recovery.

In the two weeks since the museum first shared news of Gus’s surgery, he has received hundreds of letters, get-well cards and pieces of art.

Meanwhile, the museum’s social media accounts have received thousands of messages from around the world.