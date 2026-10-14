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Canada

Halifax’s beloved 104-year-old tortoise is recovering after a successful surgery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Get well soon Gus! 104-year-old gopher tortoise to undergo surgery'
Get well soon Gus! 104-year-old gopher tortoise to undergo surgery
RELATED: Gus, a 104-year-old gopher tortoise at the Natural Museum of History in Halifax is set to undergo surgery Tuesday to remove a bladder stone.
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Halifax’s beloved 104-year-old gopher tortoise, Gus, is recovering after a successful surgery.

Believed the be the oldest living gopher tortoise, Gus underwent a procedure to remove a bladder stone on Tuesday.

The Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History, where Gus lives, says he is now resting comfortably in private and will remain with a veterinary care team for 48 hours.

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Gus’s many fans will have to wait up to 10 weeks before they can see him in public.

The museum says it will continue to share updates on his recovery.

In the two weeks since the museum first shared news of Gus’s surgery, he has received hundreds of letters, get-well cards and pieces of art.

Meanwhile, the museum’s social media accounts have received thousands of messages from around the world.

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