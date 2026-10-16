The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 1090: 1976-The birth year of alt-rock, part 2

Over the course of human history, certain years have proven to be more important than others. Over the course of 12 months, things happen that change everything. Nothing is ever the same again.For example, the Norman Conquest of England in 1066. We can look at the fall of Constantinople in 1453, giving rise to the Ottoman Empire and forever altering the power dynamics and trade within Europe.1492 and Columbus landing in the Americas have to be on this list. Then there’s 1760 (or thereabouts) and the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.1848 was significant because of all the democratic revolutions that spread across Europe. At the same time, Karl Marx was laying the foundations for the communist revolutions to come by writing his Communist Manifesto.1914 and the start of World War I. 1945 and the beginning of the post-World War II era, with the United Nations, America as a superpower, the Cold War, and so on.When it comes to music, we can look at 1955, the year rock ’n’ roll really began to break through. The Beatles came to America in 1964. Woodstock happened in ’69.And then we have 1976. This has been declared—rightly so, in my opinion—the year that what we now call “alternative rock” was born, thanks to the punk rock explosion that happened on both sides of the Atlantic during those 12 months. So much happened so fast that rock was never the same again.Here, let me prove it. This is 1976: The Birth Year of Alt-Rock, Part 2.Songs heard on this show:
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