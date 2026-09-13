Canadian filmmaker sets record for most Bigfoot live-action movies

A Canadian filmmaker is now in the Guinness Book of World Records for making the most live-action films about Bigfoot.
The distinction was awarded at Winnipeg Horror Con Saturday.
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“I’ve found out there’s not just one version of Bigfoot. There’s so many versions around the world, and with that there’s different cultures or heritages connected to that,” said Elliott Scott, director at Splatter Films 69.
Scott said he’s going to Japan to film his next Bigfoot movie in November.
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