Winnipeg Sea Bears inspiring basketball’s next generation of players

More kids in Manitoba are getting into basketball, and that’s in large part thanks to the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

The team played their first official Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) game in 2023. According to Basketball Manitoba, that lead to a 26-per cent increase in youth participation growth over the previous year, compared with the Toronto Raptors 2019 NBA title only resulting in a five-per cent increase.

Now, with many fans in Winnipeg still riding high after the Sea Bears’ first CEBL championship this month, youth interest in the sport is skyrocketing once again.

“Our sport has been growing for the last good stretch,” says Basketball Manitoba High Performance Coach Dan Becker, speaking at one of the organization’s end of August youth camps.

“It’s nice to have a program like the Sea Bears and a community that all buys into basketball. There’s a lot more kids and a lot more opportunity for them to play. Different camps, different clubs, those are growing like crazy.”

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The Basketball Manitoba Summer Camps allowed youth to improve their skills, with the Sea Bears’ championship win a big talking point amongst those that took part.

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Attendee Adriana Ramalho has been following the Sea Bears closely, and despite living in Brandon, is more than happy to make the trip into the city with family to take in the action, and has begun modelling her game after one of her favourite players.

“Xavier Moon, he is the shiftiest, he’s just incredible. That has inspired me to work harder and be more like him.”

Joining the coaches at the camp to share some knowledge was Sea Bears player Ramogi Nyagudi. The forward grew up a Minnesota Timberwolves fan, and says watching those players when he was developing his skills meant a lot to him.

He’s excited to be part of a squad that can now inspire the next generation.

“It’s great to be able to have that where you can look up to those pro players, and think that I want to be like him. It gives them motivation to continue to work on their game and it’s great for Manitoba.”

The Sea Bears factor has encouraged more than just youth to get involved with basketball. Adult basketball registrations also saw a 30-per cent bump during the team’s inaugural season.