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Winnipeg Filipino tennis community growing amid Eala-mania

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted August 14, 2026 5:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Filipino tennis community growing amid Eala-mania'
Winnipeg Filipino tennis community growing amid Eala-mania
WATCH: From dawn to dusk, the Garden City tennis courts are filled with more people taking up a racquet. Part of the reason is a 21-year-old tennis star inspiring the Filipino community.
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From dawn to dusk, the Garden City tennis courts are filled with more people taking up a racquet. Part of the reason is a 21-year-old tennis star inspiring and making the Filipino community proud.

Earlier this month, on Aug. 3, Alexandra Eala became the first Filipina to win a Women’s Tennis Association Championship, and debuted in the National Bank Open in Toronto.

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“Everybody’s playing now because of her. The impact is so big. Everyone is just so proud to be Filipino,” said Jowen Sangalang, Winnipeg North Sports Group president, a group that plays tennis in the Garden City and Sargeant Park area.

“In our community there’s a lot of ‘I want to be Eala. I want to be Alex,'” said Edj Villamar, Winnipeg North Sports Group member.

Watch the video above for the full story.

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