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Sports

From review to reversal: Kleisinger back as women’s basketball coach at U of R

By Rylee Cohen Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 7:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'From review to reversal: Kleisinger back'
From review to reversal: Kleisinger back
Days after the University of Regina found itself embroiled in controversy over its decision not to bring back Michaela Kleisinger as head women's basketball coach, the school reversed course.
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Days after the University of Regina found itself in a controversy over its decision not to bring back Michaela Kleisinger as head women’s basketball coach, the school reversed course.

“The University of Regina has determined that certain important factors, including the interim coach’s demonstrated performance and the strong competitive record under her leadership, as well as her deep connection to the institution and the broader community, were not given the necessary weight and merit,” a statement from the university says.

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“In light of these considerations, an offer has been made and accepted by Michaela Kleisinger to lead the Cougars women’s basketball team as head coach. This decision reflects the University’s commitment to excellence in sport, inclusive leadership, and the future of Cougars women’s basketball.”

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