Police seize 13 kg of cocaine, meth and cash in Gatineau trafficking probe

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Two men are facing charges after police in Gatineau, Que., seized a large quantity of drugs and cash as part of a trafficking investigation.

In a release issued on March 17, the Gatineau Police Service stated that two arrests were made on March 10 following an investigation carried out with assistance from the public.

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Police say two men from Gatineau, aged 31 and 36, were taken into custody.

Officers also executed a search warrant at a residence on Lucien-Gendron Street in the Rivière-Blanche district, where they seized approximately 13 kilograms of cocaine, more than 5,000 methamphetamine tablets and more than $88,000 in Canadian currency.

According to the release, investigators also found equipment used to facilitate drug trafficking.

The two suspects were later released on a summons after meeting with investigators and will appear in court at a future date.

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Police are asking anyone with information about the possession or sale of drugs in Gatineau to contact authorities.