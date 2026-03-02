Teen charged in connection to alleged Ontario daycare sex assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old youth is facing charges in the alleged sexual assault of a child at an Ontario daycare.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a report on Feb. 22 that a child was sexually assaulted by a youth at a daycare in Trenton.

Police say they charged a 14-year-old with invitation to sexual touching to a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference and sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

They say investigators have notified the parents and guardians of other children who attend the daycare to ensure they are aware of the investigation.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.