Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged in connection to alleged Ontario daycare sex assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2026 11:57 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 14-year-old youth is facing charges in the alleged sexual assault of a child at an Ontario daycare.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a report on Feb. 22 that a child was sexually assaulted by a youth at a daycare in Trenton.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say they charged a 14-year-old with invitation to sexual touching to a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference and sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

They say investigators have notified the parents and guardians of other children who attend the daycare to ensure they are aware of the investigation.

Trending Now

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices