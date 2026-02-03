Teen stabbed following Vancouver high school basketball game

A teenager was seriously injured in a stabbing after a high school basketball game in Vancouver on Monday night.
The assault occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at Eric Hamber Secondary, as a game between the Eric Hamber and Killarney Secondary basketball teams was concluding, police said.
Investigators believe that fights broke out between spectators, which then resulted in an 18-year-old boy being stabbed in the arm.
He was rushed to the hospital, police confirmed.
Police are asking anyone who took cellphone video during the fight or while the game was taking place to submit the video online.
Witnesses, or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, can also contact VPD’s Youth Investigative Unit at 604-717-0614.
Additional school liaison officers are being deployed to both schools, police said.
They will provide additional support and conduct safety planning with staff and administrators.
