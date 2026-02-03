Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen stabbed following Vancouver high school basketball game

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 3, 2026 2:30 pm
1 min read
Eric Hamber Secondary School is seen in this file photo.
Eric Hamber Secondary School is seen in this file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A teenager was seriously injured in a stabbing after a high school basketball game in Vancouver on Monday night.

The assault occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at Eric Hamber Secondary, as a game between the Eric Hamber and Killarney Secondary basketball teams was concluding, police said.

Investigators believe that fights broke out between spectators, which then resulted in an 18-year-old boy being stabbed in the arm.

He was rushed to the hospital, police confirmed.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police are asking anyone who took cellphone video during the fight or while the game was taking place to submit the video online.

Witnesses, or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, can also contact VPD’s Youth Investigative Unit at 604-717-0614.

Story continues below advertisement

Additional school liaison officers are being deployed to both schools, police said.

Trending Now

They will provide additional support and conduct safety planning with staff and administrators.

Click to play video: 'Fatal stabbing sparks calls to immediately shut down Granville Street SROs'
Fatal stabbing sparks calls to immediately shut down Granville Street SROs
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices