Winnipeg girls’ football team gets game-changing grant

Bundled up in a parka and mittens for now, Kathy Calancia has never been so excited for spring weather.

“As soon as the snow leaves the ground, we are out practising,” Calancia said.

Calancia is a pioneer of women’s tackle football in Manitoba and currently coaches the Falcons girls football team, a Winnipeg-based squad mostly made up of players from Sagkeeng First Nation.

“It helped me become a stronger person and more outgoing,” Grade 10 player Shaylynn Twoheart said.

The team was started four years ago, following in the footsteps of the boys’ team the Falcons helped to set up on Sagkeeng.

“It’s become one of my favourite sports. I really like playing football,” Grade 11 player Surayah Courchene said.

Calancia was called in to coach and help build the program from the ground up.

“They’ve never played football before — most of them don’t even know what a football is — but we need to start at the very beginning and work our way up,” Calancia said.

This dedicated team of teenage girls has continuously improved since its inauguration.

“They start their days at seven in the morning. They don’t get home until 11 at night. They do this three times a week, just to play football,” Calancia said.

Now, the girls are about to get a big upgrade. The Falcons were recently awarded a $25,000 grant from NFL Canada.

“We are getting shoulder pads! I am so excited,” Calancia said.

The Falcons were one of three teams picked among more than 500 submissions.

“Reading the submission, learning more about the program, it felt like an easy decision for us,” Tara Chetkowski, NFL Canada marketing and fan development manager, said.

For the Falcons, buying shoulder pads means they no longer have to share with the boys and adjust their schedules around the boys’ season.

This will make it easier for the girls to chase their dreams.

“The goal for me is improving on how I am as a player and my sportsmanship. My goal is to become a better defenceman and figure to younger people,” Twoheart said.

That’s why this spring can’t come fast enough.

“I just want to be a good influence and just become the best player I can and best athlete,” Courchene said.