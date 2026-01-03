Shanahan to lead junior hockey review in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Hockey Hall of Famer Brendan Shanahan will lead a review of men’s junior hockey in Ontario and deliver recommendations to Hockey Canada and three of its Ontario members, the national federation said Saturday.

Shanahan, who was let go by the Toronto Maple Leafs last May after serving as team president for over a decade, will report to a six-person governance committee.

He will produce an interim paper that includes a framework for consulting with stakeholders in the coming weeks, and then a final report with his recommendations later in 2026, Hockey Canada said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Playing hockey for Team Canada was one of the greatest honours of my career, so to work on this project with Hockey Canada and its three Ontario members to help give back to the game in my home province is an opportunity that I am very grateful for,” said Shanahan. “Throughout this review, I’m looking forward to learning from those involved in junior hockey in Ontario and better understanding their visions for how we can build a stronger system for everyone participating in our great game.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The provincial members include Hockey Eastern Ontario, Hockey Northwestern Ontario and the Ontario Hockey Federation.

The recommendations, Hockey Canada said, will consider the hockey experiences needed for developing the skills and character traits that should be the requirements for competitive athletes in junior hockey in Ontario.

They will also ensure the model is athlete-centred, development-focused and has defined pathways across the province for players and their families in light of the ongoing changes to the junior hockey landscape, the federation said.

Hockey Canada plans to publish the interim paper and final report once it’s delivered to the Ontario governance committee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2026.