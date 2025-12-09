Quebec police watchdog to investigate man shot by officer at Longueuil hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), has opened an investigation after a man was shot by an officer at Charles-Le Moyne Hospital in Longueuil Tuesday morning.

In a release, the bureau says the incident began at 2:48 a.m. when officers were monitoring the man at the hospital. At 12:50 a.m., a physical altercation allegedly occurred between the police officers and the individual. During that altercation, a police officer’s firearm was reportedly discharged.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The individual was injured by the shot but is in stable condition.

The BEI says five of its investigators have been assigned to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A parallel criminal investigation regarding the events has been entrusted to the Sûreté du Québec.

The BEI is asking anyone who witnessed the event to contact them through their website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca/nous-joindre.

Story continues below advertisement

The bureau’s mission is to fully clarify the facts surrounding the police intervention.

The BEI investigates all cases where a person, other than an on-duty police officer, dies, suffers a serious injury, or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer during an intervention or while in police custody.