Global’s Morning of Giving fundraiser returns in support of The Magic of Christmas

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 9, 2025 3:18 pm
2 min read
Global Calgary's annual Morning of Giving charity fundraiser, in support of The Magic of Christmas, takes place on Wed., Dec. 10 from 6 until 9 a.m. at the Atco Blue Flame Kitchen. View image in full screen
Global Calgary's annual Morning of Giving charity fundraiser, in support of The Magic of Christmas, takes place on Wed., Dec. 10 from 6 until 9 a.m. at the Atco Blue Flame Kitchen. Global News
Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving charity fundraiser is returning again this holiday season to help spread some Christmas cheer to seniors, families and others who are in need at this special time of year.

The annual event, hosted by Global Calgary’s Leslie Horton in support of The Magic of Christmas, takes place on Dec. 10 from 6-9 a.m. at the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen, located at 5302 Forand St. southwest.

“We’re inviting everyone to drop by and donate a gift for any age, a gift card or some money to help provide gifts and food hampers to vulnerable families in our community,” said Horton.

Donations can be dropped off during the Morning of Giving on Dec. 10 from 6-9 a.m. at the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen, located at 5302 Forand Street southwest. View image in full screen
Donations can be dropped off during Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving on Dec. 10 from 6-9 a.m. at the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen, located at 5302 Forand Street southwest. Global News

“Every donation makes a difference to create Christmas joy,” said Horton, who will be live on location to help collect the donations.

Santa will also be on hand and there will be lots of entertainment to help spread some cheer and keep people warm.

In 2024, The Morning of Giving, hosted by Global Calgary's Leslie Horton, raised more than $200,000 in support of The Magic of Christmas. View image in full screen
In 2024, The Morning of Giving, hosted by Global Calgary’s Leslie Horton, raised more than $200,000, in addition to the mountain of gifts, in support of The Magic of Christmas. Global News

Visitors can drive up to the south end traffic circle and volunteers will accept your donation, or park and come inside to our festive TV set to drop your gift under the giant Christmas tree.

If you are unable to make it to the Blue Flame Kitchen to drop off your gift, you can also donate online at The Magic of Christmas website.

“Hundreds of families are on the list this year, so Santa and his elves will be busy.”

Last year, on top of the mountain of gifts that were donated, the Morning of Giving raised more than $200,000 in cash to help make Christmas brighter for those in need.

Santa and his Elves will be delivering the gifts on Christmas Eve, helping to spread some cheer to people in the community who need a little extra help at this time of year. View image in full screen
Santa and his Elves will be delivering the gifts on Christmas Eve, helping to spread some cheer to people in the community who need a little extra help at this time of year. Global News

On Dec. 24, charity partner Calgary Transit will be supplying buses to help collect the gifts, and the drivers will be graciously donating their time to travel  around the city with Santa and his elves delivering gifts and spreading some holiday joy.

“I love how our community comes together in the spirit of Christmas at this special time of year,” said Horton.

“To see the smiles on people’s faces when Santa hands them a gift warms my heart.”

Click to play video: 'Magic of Christmas creates magical holiday across Calgary'
Magic of Christmas creates magical holiday across Calgary
