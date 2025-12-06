Andoni Fimis scores overtime winner as London Knights edge Spitfires in Windsor

Send this page to someone via email

Ben Wilmott found Andoni Fimis going to the net in overtime and Fimis put the puck home for a 3-2 London Knights victory over the Windsor Spitfires at the WFCU Centre on Dec. 6.

Wilmott was late in a shift but found some energy in his legs and made a nice move at the blue line to get deep into Windsor territory and then passed the puck to the top of the crease where Fimis did the rest at the 1:42 mark of OT.

It marked the second weekend in a row that the Knights split a home and home series. They did the same thing against Saginaw a week earlier with both clubs also winning on the road.

London got off to a tremendous start with two first period goals in a building in which the Spitfires have only lost once in regulation time in 2025-26.

Rene Van Bommel made a gorgeous move as he split between two Windsor defenders and fired a puck between the legs of Spitfires goalie Joey Costanzo for his fifth goal of the season at the 4:05 mark of the game.

London then went to work on the penalty kill as they kept Windsor off the scoreboard through a two-man advantage for a little over a minute and followed by another opportunity later in the period.

Before the end of the first Knights defenceman Henry Brzustewicz found Jaxon Cover in the slot for a one-timer and Cover’s eighth goal of the year and a 2-0 London lead heading to the dressing room.

Aleksei Medvedev was called on to make huge saves off two of the Spitfires most dangerous players as separate steals allowed both Liam Greentree and A.J. Spellacy to get to the Knight net and Medvedev made sensational stops on each of them.

Windsor cut into London’s lead at 14:30 of the second period as defensive defenceman Wyatt Kennedy turned offensive when he sent a shot through some traffic and into the Knight net right off a faceoff.

Jack Nesbitt’s second goal in as many nights tied the game for the Spitfires at 12:34 nof the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers prospect banged in a rebound to the right of the Knights crease and it was 2-2.

Fimis got his third goal of the year in overtime and gave London their first victory at the WFCU Centre dating back to the 2023-24 season.

The Knights outshot Windsor 29-26.

London was 0-for-1 and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Up next

London will head to St. Catharines, Ont., on Dec. 11 for a game against a Londoner and a couple of former teammates.

The Knights will take on Noah Read and Liam Spencer who both won the Memorial Cup with London last year.

They will also go up against London native and former London Jr. Knight Ryan Roobroeck.

Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. for all games on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.