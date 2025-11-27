Menu

Sports

Coaches Association of Ontario issues 2025 report on youth sports

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2025 8:14 am
1 min read
Jeremy Cross, executive director of the Coaches Association of Ontario, speaks at a conference at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto in this Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Coaches Association of Ontario (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Jeremy Cross, executive director of the Coaches Association of Ontario, speaks at a conference at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto in this Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Coaches Association of Ontario (Mandatory Credit). JFJ
The Coaches Association of Ontario has issued its 2025 report, the third in a series on youth sport in the province.

The Ontario Coaching Report offers a “360-degree view” of sport culture in the province, relying on surveys of coaches, parents, and athletes.

There were several key findings in the surveys conducted in partnership with Leger and Hydro One.

Early specialization continues to be a problem in youth sports as half of all coaches, athletes, and parents surveyed believe it is appropriate to specialize in one sport before age 12, years earlier than the national sport system recommends.

Hazing remains widespread with 90 per cent of coaches, athletes and parents in agreement that it’s a problem, yet only two in five coaches say they always intervene when it occurs.

The report also says that coaches are overestimating their connection with their athletes, as fewer than one in five athletes say their coach regularly checks in about mental health or personal challenges.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

