Alberta basketball club’s trailer of sports wheelchairs stolen in Stony Plain

Mounties say they are searching for a stolen trailer holding 15 sport wheelchairs owned by an Edmonton-area wheelchair basketball club.
The Northern Lights Wheelchair Basketball Society says its trailer was stolen from the Memorial Composite High School parking lot in Stony Plain on Saturday morning.
Ross Norton, the club’s program manager, says it helps Edmonton wheelchair basketball teams travel and compete, mainly across Western Canada.
He says it also provides wheelchairs to schools in Edmonton, and across northern and central Alberta.
Get breaking National news
Norton estimates the loss of the wheelchairs at about $15,000.
He adds that given the stolen wheelchairs were older models, the cost for new replacements would be between $75,000 and $105,000.
The basketball club says the trailer’s front is aluminum checkerboard plating and has its logo on both sides with a licence plate that reads 5UC 293.
Comments