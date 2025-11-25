Menu

Crime

Alberta basketball club’s trailer of sports wheelchairs stolen in Stony Plain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2025 7:17 pm
1 min read
Stony Plain RCMP are searching for a stolen trailer holding 15 sport wheelchairs owned by an Edmonton-area wheelchair basketball club.
Stony Plain RCMP are searching for a stolen trailer holding 15 sport wheelchairs owned by an Edmonton-area wheelchair basketball club. Wheelchairs used to play basketball are shown during loading onto a trailer in an undated handout photo. Credit: Ross Norton, Northern Lights Wheelchair Basketball Society
Mounties say they are searching for a stolen trailer holding 15 sport wheelchairs owned by an Edmonton-area wheelchair basketball club.

The Northern Lights Wheelchair Basketball Society says its trailer was stolen from the Memorial Composite High School parking lot in Stony Plain on Saturday morning.

Stony Plain RCMP are searching for a stolen trailer holding 15 sport wheelchairs owned by the Northern Lights Wheelchair Basketball Society.
Stony Plain RCMP are searching for a stolen trailer holding 15 sport wheelchairs owned by the Northern Lights Wheelchair Basketball Society. RCMP

Ross Norton, the club’s program manager, says it helps Edmonton wheelchair basketball teams travel and compete, mainly across Western Canada.

He says it also provides wheelchairs to schools in Edmonton, and across northern and central Alberta.

Norton estimates the loss of the wheelchairs at about $15,000.

He adds that given the stolen wheelchairs were older models, the cost for new replacements would be between $75,000 and $105,000.

The basketball club says the trailer’s front is aluminum checkerboard plating and has its logo on both sides with a licence plate that reads 5UC 293.

Stony Plain RCMP are searching for a stolen trailer holding 15 sport wheelchairs owned by the Northern Lights Wheelchair Basketball Society. View image in full screen
Stony Plain RCMP are searching for a stolen trailer holding 15 sport wheelchairs owned by the Northern Lights Wheelchair Basketball Society. RCMP
© 2025 The Canadian Press

