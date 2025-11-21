City of Regina considers possibility of cuts in the 2026-2027 budget

Send this page to someone via email

As deliberations on the City of Regina’s 2026-2027 budget continue into December, council is exploring the possibility of making cuts to community organization funding.

Although the Regina Food Bank says they don’t rely heavily on government funding, they are worried about the potential rise of cost of living and property tax which could result in an influx of city residents turning to the food bank.

Another community organization, North Central Family Centre, says they’ve experienced cuts before and will focus on the resources they do have available moving forward.

Property tax is currently being considered to increase by 15.69 per cent to maintain current service levels. City councillor Clark Bezo says he wouldn’t describe these changes as ‘cuts’ but instead allocation to support the city’s needs.

