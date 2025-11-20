N.B. premier says new deal with physicians will lead to improved primary care access

Send this page to someone via email

The premier of New Brunswick says her government is set to sign a new four-year agreement with the provincial medical society that will improve access to primary care.

Members of the New Brunswick Medical Society have voted in favour of the four-year agreement, which covers all doctors working in the public health system.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Premier Susan Holt says the $270-million agreement will give doctors more incentive to work in the province by rewarding physicians who accept more patients and participate in team-based clinics.

Health Minister John Dornan says the province chose this model because he says it’s more reliable.

Holt says the deal is retroactive to April 1 and that the two sides will share further details after it’s signed.

Medical society president Dr. Lise Babin said earlier this week she is pleased with the agreement, saying it will strengthen the health system and help close an earnings gap for the province’s doctors with the rest of the country.