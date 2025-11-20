N.B. premier says new deal with physicians will lead to improved primary care access

The premier of New Brunswick says her government is set to sign a new four-year agreement with the provincial medical society that will improve access to primary care.
Members of the New Brunswick Medical Society have voted in favour of the four-year agreement, which covers all doctors working in the public health system.
Get weekly health news
Premier Susan Holt says the $270-million agreement will give doctors more incentive to work in the province by rewarding physicians who accept more patients and participate in team-based clinics.
Health Minister John Dornan says the province chose this model because he says it’s more reliable.
Holt says the deal is retroactive to April 1 and that the two sides will share further details after it’s signed.
Medical society president Dr. Lise Babin said earlier this week she is pleased with the agreement, saying it will strengthen the health system and help close an earnings gap for the province’s doctors with the rest of the country.
- ByHeart baby formula botulism cases rise to 31 as recall continues
- Sports gambling ads in Canada must be reined in, senators urge in letter
- Alberta’s plan to let doctors work publicly and privately worries critics, health-care advocates
- WestJet weight cap on power wheelchairs leaves some Canadians grounded, advocates say
Comments