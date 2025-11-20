Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.B. premier says new deal with physicians will lead to improved primary care access

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2025 4:24 pm
1 min read
FILE - Members of the New Brunswick Medical Society have voted in favour of the four-year agreement, which covers all doctors working in the public health system. View image in full screen
FILE - Members of the New Brunswick Medical Society have voted in favour of the four-year agreement, which covers all doctors working in the public health system. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The premier of New Brunswick says her government is set to sign a new four-year agreement with the provincial medical society that will improve access to primary care.

Members of the New Brunswick Medical Society have voted in favour of the four-year agreement, which covers all doctors working in the public health system.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Premier Susan Holt says the $270-million agreement will give doctors more incentive to work in the province by rewarding physicians who accept more patients and participate in team-based clinics.

Health Minister John Dornan says the province chose this model because he says it’s more reliable.

Trending Now

Holt says the deal is retroactive to April 1 and that the two sides will share further details after it’s signed.

Medical society president Dr. Lise Babin said earlier this week she is pleased with the agreement, saying it will strengthen the health system and help close an earnings gap for the province’s doctors with the rest of the country.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices