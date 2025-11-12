Quebec teen may face new charge after 73-year-old woman dies from injuries

Quebec provincial police say a 14-year-old boy’s charge will likely be updated after a 73-year-old woman, found injured earlier this week, died in hospital.
Officers responded to a home in Ste-Julienne, Que., around 2 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a tip and found the woman with severe injuries.
She was taken to hospital and died around 9:30 p.m. that evening.
The teenager was arrested nearby after being found behind the wheel of a vehicle that had veered off the road.
He appeared in youth court on an aggravated assault charge about 30 minutes before the woman’s death.
Police say prosecutors have not yet determined the new charge, but it could be related to homicide.
