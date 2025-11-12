Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec teen may face new charge after 73-year-old woman dies from injuries

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 12, 2025 8:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Montreal: Nov. 12'
Global News at 6 Montreal: Nov. 12
Watch ‘Global News at 6 Montreal’ for the latest news in Quebec.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec provincial police say a 14-year-old boy’s charge will likely be updated after a 73-year-old woman, found injured earlier this week, died in hospital.

Officers responded to a home in Ste-Julienne, Que., around 2 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a tip and found the woman with severe injuries.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She was taken to hospital and died around 9:30 p.m. that evening.

The teenager was arrested nearby after being found behind the wheel of a vehicle that had veered off the road.

Trending Now

He appeared in youth court on an aggravated assault charge about 30 minutes before the woman’s death.

Police say prosecutors have not yet determined the new charge, but it could be related to homicide.

Sponsored content

AdChoices