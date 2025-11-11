Arts Club Theatre employee under investigation after suspicious video found

Send this page to someone via email

An employee from the Arts Club Theatre Company is under investigation after suspicious recordings were found.

Sources tell Global News the Arts Club employee allegedly secretly recorded more than a dozen individuals in a dressing room, with the alleged victims being of various ages.

Vancouver police confirmed they launched a voyeurism investigation in August after receiving a report alleging several people had been surreptitiously recorded inside a private changing room used by cast members at the Stanley Theatre on Granville Street.

Global News has learned that a 33-year-old person was arrested at the end of August. Charges have not been laid.

Vancouver police confirm protective conditions have been imposed, which restrict the suspect from contacting the alleged victims or anyone known to be associated with all Arts Club venues.

The executive director of the theatre company told Global News that if the allegations are true, they are deeply troubling and run counter to everything the company stands for.

“While it is our policy not to discuss personnel matters … it is important to share that the accused individual is not actively working while the investigation is ongoing,” Peter Cathie White, the Arts Club executive director, told Global News.

“Support services have been established for those affected.”

Vancouver police said that investigators believe all alleged victims have now been identified. The police investigation is still ongoing.

–with files from Rumina Daya