Generations Foundation 2025 Holiday Food and Toy Drive kicks off

The Generations Foundation 2025 Holiday Food and Toy Drive is officially underway to spread holiday cheer and support across Montreal.

The goal is to give a new toy to thousands of children in the area who may not otherwise receive a gift this holiday season. Aside from toys, the initiative also provides non-perishable food items to families in need.

The husband-and-wife duo behind the Generations Foundation is devoted to providing breakfast and lunch to students at Montreal-area elementary and high schools. Their hot meal program ensures that thousands of kids don’t go hungry.

“It is a mom-and-pop shop,” said Adrian Bercovici, founder and executive director at the foundation.

Co-founders Adrian and Natalie Bercovici say one of their biggest needs during the holiday season is food.

Find out where to make a donation

Here is a list of drop-off locations for donations.

Global Montreal

Lobby near security desk and escalators at 1010 Ste-Catherine St. W.

Montreal

Generations Foundation

4210 Notre-Dame St. W.

Montreal

WeWork

1010 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest

Montreal

English Montreal School Board (EMSB)

Lobby at 6000 Fielding Ave.

Montreal

Café Milano St-Leonard

5188 Jarry St. East

Montreal

Café Milano Laval

3352 St. Martin West

Laval

Café Milano West Island

46 Brunswick Blvd.

Pointe-Claire

Mega Bloks/Mattel

Reception desk at 6767 de la Côte-de-Liesse Rd.

Montreal

Best Buy Anjou

7400 des Roseraies Blvd.

Anjou

Best Buy downtown

470 Ste-Catherine St. W.

Montreal

Best Buy Saint-Jérôme

1040 du Grand Héron Blvd.

Saint-Jérôme

Best Buy Mascouche

113 Mnt. Masson, Bldg. C, Unit 2

Mascouche

Best Buy Vaudreuil

3090 de la Gare Blvd.

Vaudreuil-Dorion

Best Buy Marché Centrale

8871 de l’Acadie Blvd.

Montreal

Best Buy LaSalle

7077 Newman Blvd.

LaSalle

Best Buy Laval

1560 le Corbusier Blvd.

Laval

Best Buy Pointe-Claire

6815 Trans-Canada Hwy., Local #Y009

Pointe-Claire

Best Buy Rosemère

401 Labelle Blvd., unit M-20

Rosemère

Best Buy Brossard

8480 Leduc Blvd., Unit 100

Brossard

Best Buy St-Bruno

1235 des Promenades Blvd.

Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

Other ways to help

If you wish to make a monetary donation to the Generations Foundation you can do so online.

Interested in knowing more about how to help? You can visit the organization’s website.