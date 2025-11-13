Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Generations Foundation 2025 Holiday Food and Toy Drive kicks off

By Staff Global News
Posted November 13, 2025 6:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Launching The 25th Annual Generations Foundation 2024 Holiday Food and Toy Drive'
Launching The 25th Annual Generations Foundation 2024 Holiday Food and Toy Drive
Related - 2024: Providing holiday cheer to those in need for a quarter of a century, Generations Foundation Holiday Food and Toy Drive founders, Adrian & Natalie Bercovici join Global News Morning host Laura Casella to discuss the passion behind the annual charity event – Nov 14, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Generations Foundation 2025 Holiday Food and Toy Drive is officially underway to spread holiday cheer and support across Montreal.

The goal is to give a new toy to thousands of children in the area who may not otherwise receive a gift this holiday season. Aside from toys, the initiative also provides non-perishable food items to families in need.

The husband-and-wife duo behind the Generations Foundation is devoted to providing breakfast and lunch to students at Montreal-area elementary and high schools. Their hot meal program ensures that thousands of kids don’t go hungry.

Click to play video: 'The 25th Annual Generations Foundation 2024 Holiday Food and Toy Drive'
The 25th Annual Generations Foundation 2024 Holiday Food and Toy Drive

“It is a mom-and-pop shop,” said Adrian Bercovici, founder and executive director at the foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

Co-founders Adrian and Natalie Bercovici say one of their biggest needs during the holiday season is food.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find out where to make a donation

Here is a list of drop-off locations for donations.

Global Montreal
Lobby near security desk and escalators at 1010 Ste-Catherine St. W.
Montreal

Generations Foundation
4210 Notre-Dame St. W.
Montreal

WeWork
1010 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest
Montreal

English Montreal School Board (EMSB)
Lobby at 6000 Fielding Ave.
Montreal

Café Milano St-Leonard
5188 Jarry St. East
Montreal

Café Milano Laval
3352 St. Martin West
Laval

Café Milano West Island
46 Brunswick Blvd.
Pointe-Claire

Mega Bloks/Mattel
Reception desk at 6767 de la Côte-de-Liesse Rd.
Montreal

Trending Now

Best Buy Anjou
7400 des Roseraies Blvd.
Anjou

Best Buy downtown
470 Ste-Catherine St. W.
Montreal

Best Buy Saint-Jérôme
1040 du Grand Héron Blvd.
Saint-Jérôme

Best Buy Mascouche
113 Mnt. Masson, Bldg. C, Unit 2
Mascouche

Best Buy Vaudreuil
3090 de la Gare Blvd.
Vaudreuil-Dorion

Best Buy Marché Centrale
8871 de l’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal

Best Buy LaSalle
7077 Newman Blvd.
LaSalle

Best Buy Laval
1560 le Corbusier Blvd.
Laval

Best Buy Pointe-Claire
6815 Trans-Canada Hwy., Local #Y009
Pointe-Claire

Best Buy Rosemère
401 Labelle Blvd., unit M-20
Rosemère

Best Buy Brossard
8480 Leduc Blvd., Unit 100
Brossard

Best Buy St-Bruno
1235 des Promenades Blvd.
Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

Other ways to help

If you wish to make a monetary donation to the Generations Foundation you can do so online.

Story continues below advertisement

Interested in knowing more about how to help? You can visit the organization’s website.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices