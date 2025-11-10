Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 puppy found dead, others abandoned in Ontario county: OPP

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 10, 2025 9:34 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ontario Provincial Police are assisting in an investigation after one puppy was found dead and several others abandoned in Oxford County, Ont.

According to OPP, its Oxford Detachment responded to a report of a dead puppy found on Township Road 8 in the Township of Blandford-Blenheim on Nov. 2 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On arrival, police say they found the young dog in a ditch, along with several others.

Trending Now

OPP say they have reported the matter to the Provincial Animal Welfare Service, which has taken on responsibility of the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who has further information about the case to contact the Provincial Animal Welfare Service agency at 1-833-926-4625, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices