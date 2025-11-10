1 puppy found dead, others abandoned in Ontario county: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police are assisting in an investigation after one puppy was found dead and several others abandoned in Oxford County, Ont.

According to OPP, its Oxford Detachment responded to a report of a dead puppy found on Township Road 8 in the Township of Blandford-Blenheim on Nov. 2 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

On arrival, police say they found the young dog in a ditch, along with several others.

OPP say they have reported the matter to the Provincial Animal Welfare Service, which has taken on responsibility of the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who has further information about the case to contact the Provincial Animal Welfare Service agency at 1-833-926-4625, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.