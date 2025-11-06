Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prince Harry to visit veterans in Toronto today ahead of Remembrance Day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2025 6:28 am
1 min read
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrives for the 2025 Invictus Games closing ceremony, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrives for the 2025 Invictus Games closing ceremony, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prince Harry is set to meet with some of Canada’s oldest veterans today as part of his two-day visit to Toronto for events related to Remembrance Day.

The Duke of Sussex, who served in Afghanistan as a member of the British military, will visit veterans at Sunnybrook Hospital’s veterans centre.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The veterans centre is the largest of its kind in Canada, and it supports more than 300 veterans from the Second World War and the Korean War.

The office of the Duke of Sussex says his visit comes at the invitation of the True Patriot Love Foundation, which supports Canadian military members, veterans and their families.

Trending Now

Prince Harry is also scheduled to attend a dinner tonight organized by True Patriot Love before wrapping up his Toronto visit.

His last visit to Canada was in February, when he attended the Invictus Games in British Columbia.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices