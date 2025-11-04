Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman left with life-altering injuries in Wellington Crescent shooting: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 4, 2025 3:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Intimate partner violence at dangerous levels in Manitoba: shelters'
Intimate partner violence at dangerous levels in Manitoba: shelters
RELATED: Some Manitoba shelters supporting women and girls fleeing domestic violence say demand for their services has increased drastically in the last few years. Marney Blunt reports. – Aug 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after a shooting on Wellington Crescent that left a woman with life-altering injuries, police say.

Police said the victim, 25, was involved in an argument with the suspect, her boyfriend, just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when they allege he drew a handgun and she was hit at close range. She managed to escape, police said, and flagged down paramedics in the area, who gave her emergency care and took her to hospital in critical condition.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Officers, with the help of the tactical support team, weren’t able to track him down. The following afternoon, police were tipped off to the man’s location, near Fermor Avenue and Beaverhill Road, where he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Click to play video: 'Intimate partner violence an ‘epidemic,’ say experts'
Intimate partner violence an ‘epidemic,’ say experts
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices