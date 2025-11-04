Woman left with life-altering injuries in Wellington Crescent shooting: Winnipeg police

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after a shooting on Wellington Crescent that left a woman with life-altering injuries, police say.

Police said the victim, 25, was involved in an argument with the suspect, her boyfriend, just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when they allege he drew a handgun and she was hit at close range. She managed to escape, police said, and flagged down paramedics in the area, who gave her emergency care and took her to hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Officers, with the help of the tactical support team, weren’t able to track him down. The following afternoon, police were tipped off to the man’s location, near Fermor Avenue and Beaverhill Road, where he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.