Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg high school football player dies after serious in-game injury

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 30, 2025 1:03 pm
1 min read
Darius Hartshorne died Wednesday after sustaining an injury during a high school football game earlier this month. View image in full screen
Darius Hartshorne died Wednesday after sustaining an injury during a high school football game earlier this month. DGN Photos
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A high school football player has died in hospital after a serious injury he sustained in a game earlier this month, the Winnipeg School Division says.

The division confirmed that Darius Hartshorne, a Grade 12 student at Sisler High School and a lineman for the school’s Spartans football team, died Wednesday night.

The teen suffered a serious neck injury during the opening kickoff of the Spartans’ Oct. 17 game.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officials, who are calling it a tragic incident, say there will be support services available to Hartshorne’s teammates, fellow students and the school’s staff.

Click to play video: 'Football Manitoba, Winnipeg Blue Bombers team up to keep athletes safe'
Football Manitoba, Winnipeg Blue Bombers team up to keep athletes safe
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices