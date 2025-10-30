Winnipeg high school football player dies after serious in-game injury

See more sharing options

A high school football player has died in hospital after a serious injury he sustained in a game earlier this month, the Winnipeg School Division says.

The division confirmed that Darius Hartshorne, a Grade 12 student at Sisler High School and a lineman for the school’s Spartans football team, died Wednesday night.

The teen suffered a serious neck injury during the opening kickoff of the Spartans’ Oct. 17 game.

Officials, who are calling it a tragic incident, say there will be support services available to Hartshorne’s teammates, fellow students and the school’s staff.