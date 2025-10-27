Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Hampshire man resumes dialysis after record 271 days living with a pig kidney

By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press
Posted October 27, 2025 1:54 pm
2 min read
FILE - This image provided by Massachusetts General Hospital shows Tim Andrews smiling as he leaves Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Feb. 1, 2025. (Kate Flock/Massachusetts General Hospital via AP, file). View image in full screen
FILE - This image provided by Massachusetts General Hospital shows Tim Andrews smiling as he leaves Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Feb. 1, 2025. (Kate Flock/Massachusetts General Hospital via AP, file).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Hampshire man is resuming dialysis after living with a gene-edited pig kidney for a record 271 days, doctors said Monday. His experience is helping researchers in their quest for animal-to-human transplants.

Tim Andrews, 67, had the organ removed on Oct. 23 because its function was declining, according to Mass General Brigham. In a statement, his transplant team called Andrews “a selfless medical pioneer and an inspiration” to patients with kidney failure.

Andrews’ experience illustrates lessons researchers have learned with each experiment involving what’s called xenotransplantation. The first attempts using pig organs gene-edited to be more humanlike – two hearts and two kidneys – were short-lived.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'North Vancouver man with an ostomy running Squamish ultra-marathon'
North Vancouver man with an ostomy running Squamish ultra-marathon
Story continues below advertisement

Then researchers began considering patients not nearly as sick as prior recipients for these experiments — and an Alabama woman’s pig kidney lasted 130 days before it had to be removed last spring, the record Andrews surpassed.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More than 100,000 people, most needing kidneys, are on the U.S. transplant list, and thousands die waiting.

Andrews, of Concord, New Hampshire, knew his blood type is particularly hard to match and sought an alternative, getting into shape to qualify for Mass General’s xenotransplant pilot study. His doctors said he remains on the transplant list.

Trending Now

In June, the Mass General team transplanted a pig kidney into another New Hampshire man who continues to fare well. The pilot study is set to conclude with a third pig kidney transplant later this year.

Two companies, eGenesis and United Therapeutics, are preparing to begin more rigorous clinical trials of pig kidney transplants.

Surgeons in China also are pursuing this new field, reporting a pig kidney transplant last spring and separately a transplanted pig liver that had to be removed after 38 days.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices