Ontario city to fine homeowners who block public paths with loose leaves

The City of Burlington will begin fining residents for failing to pick up piles of leaves that block sidewalks, roads, bike lanes or storm drains.

On October 14, council approved an amendment to the city’s Lot Maintenance By-law, allowing enforcement when leaves from private property spill onto public spaces.

According to the Development and Growth Management Department, the change closes a loophole in the previous rules, which only allowed enforcement for leaf waste left on private property. The update gives bylaw officers the authority to act when leaf piles obstruct public infrastructure, an issue that has led to blocked catch basins, flooded streets and safety concerns for cyclists and pedestrians.

The city is requesting a $150 fine per offence under the Provincial Offences Act, although officials emphasize that this season’s focus will be on education and warnings. Enforcement will be handled by the By-law Compliance Division, which will work with the city’s communications team to inform residents about the changes.

Residents are reminded to follow Burlington’s leaf-collection schedule, available on the city’s website, and to place leaves neatly on or near the boulevard during their designated pickup period. Leaves left outside the scheduled window or placed directly on the road could now result in a fine.

The new rules were approved unanimously by council and take effect immediately, though full enforcement is expected to ramp up in 2026 following a public education campaign.

For collection dates, disposal zones and updates on enforcement, visit https://www.burlington.ca/en/home-property-and-environment/leaf-collection.aspx?