Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Ontario city to fine homeowners who block public paths with loose leaves

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted October 27, 2025 9:42 am
1 min read
A home on Heslop Road in Milton, Ont., is photographed on Oct 15 2019. Housing numbers are up and Milton, Burlington and Hamilton ,are some of the cities that are doing well re: price increases. View image in full screen
A home on Heslop Road in Milton, Ont., is photographed on Oct 15 2019. Housing numbers are up and Milton, Burlington and Hamilton ,are some of the cities that are doing well re: price increases. Globe and Mail
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Burlington will begin fining residents for failing to pick up piles of leaves that block sidewalks, roads, bike lanes or storm drains.

On October 14, council approved an amendment to the city’s Lot Maintenance By-law, allowing enforcement when leaves from private property spill onto public spaces.

According to the Development and Growth Management Department, the change closes a loophole in the previous rules, which only allowed enforcement for leaf waste left on private property. The update gives bylaw officers the authority to act when leaf piles obstruct public infrastructure, an issue that has led to blocked catch basins, flooded streets and safety concerns for cyclists and pedestrians.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The city is requesting a $150 fine per offence under the Provincial Offences Act, although officials emphasize that this season’s focus will be on education and warnings. Enforcement will be handled by the By-law Compliance Division, which will work with the city’s communications team to inform residents about the changes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Residents are reminded to follow Burlington’s leaf-collection schedule, available on the city’s website, and to place leaves neatly on or near the boulevard during their designated pickup period. Leaves left outside the scheduled window or placed directly on the road could now result in a fine.

The new rules were approved unanimously by council and take effect immediately, though full enforcement is expected to ramp up in 2026 following a public education campaign.

For collection dates, disposal zones and updates on enforcement, visit https://www.burlington.ca/en/home-property-and-environment/leaf-collection.aspx?

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices