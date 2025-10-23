Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man, 19, charged in armed sexual assaults against sex workers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 23, 2025 11:39 am
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is facing serious charges in connection with a string of violent, armed assaults against women in the sex trade.

Police said they began an investigation in April after the first incident, which involved an armed sexual assault after a suspect arranged to meet a sex worker on St. Matthews Avenue. The man fled the scene before police arrived, and the woman was taken to hospital.

Two weeks later, on May 10, a similar incident took place on Hargrave Street. The victim was robbed and sexually assaulted at knifepoint. The suspect fled again, but police were able to identify him.

A third assault took place on Oct. 4 on Sargent Avenue, under similar circumstances. In each case, the victim needed to be treated in hospital.

The suspect was arrested by sex crimes investigators on Oct. 13 at a Kenaston Boulevard business and charged in the first two incidents.

He faces two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon or prohibited device, and charges of firearm possession contrary to a prohibition order, pointing a firearm, assault, uttering threats, theft under $5,000 and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle.

He was re-arrested in custody on Sunday in connection with the third assault on a warrant for sexual assault.

Police say there may be additional victims, and anyone with information should contact the counter-exploitation unit at 204-986-3464 or email wps-ceu@winnipeg.ca.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

