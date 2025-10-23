Winnipeg man, 19, charged in armed sexual assaults against sex workers

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is facing serious charges in connection with a string of violent, armed assaults against women in the sex trade.

Police said they began an investigation in April after the first incident, which involved an armed sexual assault after a suspect arranged to meet a sex worker on St. Matthews Avenue. The man fled the scene before police arrived, and the woman was taken to hospital.

Two weeks later, on May 10, a similar incident took place on Hargrave Street. The victim was robbed and sexually assaulted at knifepoint. The suspect fled again, but police were able to identify him.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A third assault took place on Oct. 4 on Sargent Avenue, under similar circumstances. In each case, the victim needed to be treated in hospital.

The suspect was arrested by sex crimes investigators on Oct. 13 at a Kenaston Boulevard business and charged in the first two incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

He faces two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon or prohibited device, and charges of firearm possession contrary to a prohibition order, pointing a firearm, assault, uttering threats, theft under $5,000 and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle.

He was re-arrested in custody on Sunday in connection with the third assault on a warrant for sexual assault.

Police say there may be additional victims, and anyone with information should contact the counter-exploitation unit at 204-986-3464 or email wps-ceu@winnipeg.ca.