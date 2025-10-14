SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Wall Street starts in the red as U.S. trade tensions heat up with China

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 14, 2025 10:48 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump threatens new 100% tariffs on China as Beijing restricts rare earth exports'
Trump threatens new 100% tariffs on China as Beijing restricts rare earth exports
U.S. President Donald Trump is intensifying the trade conflict with China by planning to impose 100 per cent tariffs on U.S.-bound exports. This decision follows China's recent implementation of stricter regulations on its rare earth shipments, marking a significant deterioration in relations between the two countries in recent months. Jillian Piper reports on the escalating rift and explores Canada's potential role in this ongoing situation.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Stocks slumped in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as trade tensions escalate again with China.

The S&P 500 fell one per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 383 points, or 0.8 per cent, as of 9:57 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite shed 1.5 per cent.

The slide marks another sharp twist for markets over the last few days. Wall Street tumbled on Friday for its worst day since April and bounced back on Monday for its best day since May. The swings were prompted by shifting trade sentiment between the U.S. and China.

The latest dip follows China’s Commerce Ministry banning dealings by Chinese companies with five subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, swiping at President Donald Trump’s efforts to rebuild the industry in America.

European markets were lower and Asian markets fell.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s main stock index, the Toronto Stock Exchange, was up more than one per cent as of 10:00am Tuesday.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and the world has been an unpredictable weight on the market. The trade conflict between the U.S. and China is potentially the most economically consequential, owing to those nations’ positions as the two largest economies in the world.

Click to play video: 'Kinew, Moe want China EV tariffs ended to get Beijing to lift canola duties'
Kinew, Moe want China EV tariffs ended to get Beijing to lift canola duties

International shipping and shipbuilding have become a major source of friction between Washington and Beijing, with each side imposing new port fees on each others’ vessels. Those fees went into effect on Tuesday.

Trending Now

The U.S. economy has so far dodged any major impact from the broad and constantly shifting U.S. tariff policy. That could change if nations fall back into a cycle of retaliatory tariffs and companies pass along more of the higher costs to consumers.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. government shutdown has put a halt to the usual economic updates on inflation, consumer spending and job growth. Wall Street is looking toward the latest round of company earnings and forecasts to get a better sense of the broader economic picture.

JPMorgan Chase slipped 3.8 per cent, despite beating Wall Street’s profit forecasts for its latest quarter. Wells Fargo rose 3.5 per cent after beating analysts’ forecasts.

Health care giant Johnson & Johnson fell 1.8 per cent after announcing that it will separate its orthopedics business into a standalone company.

Treasury yields held relatively steady. The yield on the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.04 per cent from 4.05 per cent late Friday. Bond markets were closed in the U.S. on Monday for a holiday.

– With files from Global’s Ari Rabinovitch

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices