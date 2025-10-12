Canucks’ Myers fined for slashing Oilers’ McDavid

NEW YORK – Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers has been fined US$2,500 for slashing against Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, the NHL Department of Safety announced Sunday.
The incident occurred at 8:25 of the third period of the Canucks’ 3-1 loss to the Oilers on Saturday night.
As McDavid approached the net without the puck, Myers appeared to hit McDavid in the groin area with his stick.
No penalty was called on the play but Myers was called for delay of game at 9:07 of the frame.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2025.
