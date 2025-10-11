Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Canadian fans go the distance to cheer on Jays

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2025 3:47 pm
1 min read
Fans walk through the Toronto Blue Jays merchandise store outside Rogers Centre in Toronto, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. View image in full screen
Fans walk through the Toronto Blue Jays merchandise store outside Rogers Centre in Toronto, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. SAK
Some Toronto Blue Jays fans are preparing to cross the border to support the team as it takes on the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series.

Jays-Mariners games typically draw a big contingent of western Canadian fans to T-Mobile Park but a post-season run is adding to the enthusiasm.

An extra Victoria-to-Seattle sailing is planning for the FRS Clipper ferry, dubbed the “Playoff Express.”

Alex Simpson is coming from Calgary with five family members to see Game 4 in Seattle.

The lifelong Jays fan is travelling in memory of his father, Dave, who shared his love of the game and died this summer.

Simpson says his Dad would have loved the success the Jays have been having.

“At times, being a fan of a sports team can be difficult. You go through losses, and you’re emotionally connected to the team, and you want the team to do well, and you see the guys out there trying hard, and sometimes your hardness isn’t good enough,” he said.

“So it’s just incredible to see the team putting together such an effort. And I think he’d be really proud.”

The best-of-seven American League Championship Series will kick off Sunday with Game 1 and 2 in Toronto before switching to Seattle on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2025

© 2025 The Canadian Press

