Canadian fans go the distance to cheer on Jays

Send this page to someone via email

Some Toronto Blue Jays fans are preparing to cross the border to support the team as it takes on the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series.

Jays-Mariners games typically draw a big contingent of western Canadian fans to T-Mobile Park but a post-season run is adding to the enthusiasm.

An extra Victoria-to-Seattle sailing is planning for the FRS Clipper ferry, dubbed the “Playoff Express.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alex Simpson is coming from Calgary with five family members to see Game 4 in Seattle.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The lifelong Jays fan is travelling in memory of his father, Dave, who shared his love of the game and died this summer.

Simpson says his Dad would have loved the success the Jays have been having.

“At times, being a fan of a sports team can be difficult. You go through losses, and you’re emotionally connected to the team, and you want the team to do well, and you see the guys out there trying hard, and sometimes your hardness isn’t good enough,” he said.

“So it’s just incredible to see the team putting together such an effort. And I think he’d be really proud.”

The best-of-seven American League Championship Series will kick off Sunday with Game 1 and 2 in Toronto before switching to Seattle on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2025