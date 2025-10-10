Ontario hospital’s special room offers better pain relief for IUD, other gyno procedures

A hospital network in Ontario has established a specialized room that offers better pain relief for some gynecological procedures to prioritize women’s health and patient comfort.

London Health Sciences Centre said it has introduced the Women’s Minor Procedure Room, which offers a range of procedures such as IUD insertions and removals, biopsies, Pap smears and pelvic exams for those with a history of trauma.

The room is equipped with the same monitoring tools as a standard operating room, but is designed for smaller and less intensive procedures, where patients will receive “conscious sedation.”

LHSC said that previously these procedures were done in a clinic or operating room where options for pain management were limited to lidocaine cream, cervical blocks or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) if anesthesia wasn’t being used.

“We know the fear of pain and discomfort can cause patients to avoid care,” said Dr. Erin Lovett, ob-gyn at LHSC. “Now we’re able to tell them we have more choices to help keep them comfortable.”

The hospital network said this allows patients to benefit from a more flexible experience.

“They don’t need to arrive early, can eat and drink lightly before their appointment, and are typically ready to leave within 30 minutes of the procedure’s completion,” LHSC said.

“While most procedures only take five to 15 minutes, appointments are scheduled with enough time for patients to go at their own pace. The entire visit – from check-in to recovery – can take as little as an hour, which is significantly less time compared to the half- or full-day commitment required in a traditional operating room setting.”

LHSC also noted that the room has been designed to feel more personal and is staffed by just a physician and a nurse, which creates “a quieter, more relaxed environment” and ditches the full surgical team seen in other operating rooms.

“It’s a less daunting experience overall, and that helps put patients at ease while giving them a sense of control over their bodies and care,” Lovett said.

The hospital network said that with the room in place, the wait times for minor gynecological procedures range from one week to three months, depending on urgency.

Self-referrals are possible for people wanting sedation for IUD inserts or removals by booking through phone or email, although LHSC said most patients are referred to the specialized room by a gynecologist.