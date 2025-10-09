New family health clinic to open in Moncton without family doctor on staff

Send this page to someone via email

A new family health clinic will be taking in 700 patients waiting for primary care in Moncton, N.B., but won’t have a family doctor on staff.

The province has already been opening collaborative care clinics staffed by teams that include at least one family doctor, however, this model will be different.

“To me, it’s special because it’s led by a team of nurse practitioners that are driving this clinic,” Premier Susan Holt said at Thursday’s announcement.

Health Minister John Dornan said it’s an opportunity for nurse practitioners to expand their scope.

Nurse practitioners receive different training than doctors, and aren’t authorized to do everything a family doctor can.

“Clearly (nurse practitioners and family doctors) are not interchangeable, but they are complementary. This clinic will see patients that nurse practitioners can see within their enlarging scope. We haven’t recognized that thus far but we are with this clinic,” said Dornan.

“There will be some things that a nurse practitioner might want to consult a family doctor or a specialist or use other tools.”

The New Brunswick Medical Society said Thursday it was pleased to learn about the formation of the new family health team, and anticipated the clinic will work closely with doctors and other specialists to offer the highest quality care.

“Physicians recognize that collaborative care clinics are key to improving timely access to primary care for New Brunswickers. This model works best when physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and other allied health professionals all work together,” wrote Dr. Lisa Babin, the society’s president.

On Wednesday, Dornan said that ensuring all New Brunswickers have access to primary care is the top priority as part of its new health plan.

At Thursday’s announcement, he and Holt clarified that that doesn’t necessarily mean being assigned a family doctor. It can take other forms.

“It can include a family doctor, it can include a nurse practitioner, it does not have to include either,” Dornan said.

“As long as people are working collaboratively, as long as they’re working with a digitized system, that’s really the only prerequisites.”

Dornan said this is the most “flexible” model in the country, and said it’s helping to attract more health professionals.

— with a file from Rebecca Lau