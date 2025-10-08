Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after alleged hate-motivated attack on Muslim hotel employee: Ontario police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2025 6:03 pm
1 min read
York Regional Police logo is seen at headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. View image in full screen
York Regional Police logo is seen at headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say a Toronto man is facing charges in an alleged hate-motivated assault on a Muslim employee of a Markham, Ont., hotel.

York Regional Police say officers responded to reports of an assault at a hotel near Highway 7 East and Commerce Valley Drive West shortly after 3 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say a 54-year-old hotel employee was found with serious head injuries and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police allege an intoxicated hotel guest became aggressive after his credit card was declined when he tried to pay for his room.

Investigators say a verbal argument broke out and the suspect’s “demeanour changed” when he learned that the hotel employee was Muslim.

Trending Now

They allege the 31-year-old suspect threatened to kill the victim and then chased him to a room where he attacked him violently.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices