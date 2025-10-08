Charges laid after alleged hate-motivated attack on Muslim hotel employee: Ontario police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Toronto man is facing charges in an alleged hate-motivated assault on a Muslim employee of a Markham, Ont., hotel.

York Regional Police say officers responded to reports of an assault at a hotel near Highway 7 East and Commerce Valley Drive West shortly after 3 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say a 54-year-old hotel employee was found with serious head injuries and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police allege an intoxicated hotel guest became aggressive after his credit card was declined when he tried to pay for his room.

Investigators say a verbal argument broke out and the suspect’s “demeanour changed” when he learned that the hotel employee was Muslim.

They allege the 31-year-old suspect threatened to kill the victim and then chased him to a room where he attacked him violently.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.