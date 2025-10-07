Menu

Crime

Ontario high school football game shut down after fight, pepper spray use

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 7, 2025 10:02 am
1 min read
An OPP cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they call a “significant disturbance” at a football game in Caledon, Ont., last Friday.

According to the OPP’s Caledon detachment, officers responded to reports at Humberview Secondary School of a disturbance at the Friday Night Lights football game being held as part of the school’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Police say officers already in attendance had been alerted to a large gathering of students in which pepper spray was reported to have been deployed among the crowd.

Paramedics were requested to treat two individuals for pepper spray, with another youth taken to hospital for serious injuries after a physical altercation, police say.

More police officers were called to manage multiple incidents as authorities say the situation escalated, with reports of weapons and further altercations taking place in and around the school grounds.

OPP says a youth was temporarily detained after they were found in possession of a knife, but was released after police determined they were not involved in any of the altercations.

Police and school officials shut down the football game due to safety concerns and the number of people in attendance.

Anyone with reported injuries was assessed by paramedics and officers remained at the scene to conduct patrols until people had cleared the school grounds.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and that school staff are actively co-operating.

They add that no identifying information about any youth involved will be released, as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone who may have been a victim of the incident, or witnessed what occurred, is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and to reference case number #E251347092. Anyone with video footage is also asked to reach out to OPP.

