Owen Sound edges London Knights 3-2 in overtime to open 2025-26 season

Jacob Therrien’s power-play goal with 27.7 seconds to go in overtime gave the Owen Sound Attack a comeback 3-2 victory over the London Knights as both teams opened their regular season schedules at Canada Life Place on Friday night

The Attack battled back from a 2-0 deficit to earn the victory.

London’s penalty kill was put to the test in the first period with an ]LSAT-level exam as the Knights killed off 11 straight minutes of Owen Sound power-play time. Next, they uses that momentum to create a flurry of chances on a man-advantage of their own late in the period.

London goaltender Seb Gatto and Attack netminder Trenton Bennett kept every puck out of their respective nets in the opening 20 minutes, and the teams went to the first intermission scoreless.

In the second period, Cohen Bidgood snatched a puck at the left point of his own zone off a faceoff and raced down the ice with Evan Van Gorp on a two-on-one. Bidgood then fired a low shot past Bennett to open the scoring and give the Knights a 1-0 lead at the 5:36 mark.

Jaxon Cover showed off a highlight reel move and then got to the net and fired home his first goal in the Ontario Hockey League at 12:57 of the second to put London up 2-0.

The Knights limited the Attack to 16 shots through the first 40 minutes.

Cole Zurawski got Owen Sound on the scoreboard as he banged in a pass from Londoner Noah Nelson at the edge of the London crease at 3:18 of the third.

The Attack tied the game on a power play at 14:14 as Nicholas Sykora blasted a one-timer into the Knight net to make it 2-2. The score stayed that way into overtime.

London was just under 30 seconds away from getting to a shootout when Zurawski sent a pass down low to Therrien. The overager pivoted and ripped a shot home to pick up the win.

The Knights outshot the Attack 47-28.

London was 0-4 on the man advantage.

Owen Sound was 2-for-8.

The Knights put five new banners into the rafters at Canada Life Place in a ceremony before the game.

They included banners as Memorial Cup Champions in 2025, OHL Champions, Western Conference Champions, Midwest Division Champions and Hamilton Spectator Trophy Champions.

Up next

London will visit the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.

Windsor defeated the Sarnia Sting 8-1 on Friday to open their regular season schedule.

Coverage of the Saturday game will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.