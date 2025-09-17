Kelowna saw record air travel this summer, but local businesses not benefiting

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C., saw a surge in travel this summer, with airline traffic climbing to new heights. According to Kelowna International Airport, passenger numbers were up significantly, breaking previous records.

“We’ve had a very busy summer — very positive,” said Sam Samaddar, CEO of Kelowna International Airport.

The airport reported a 7.6-per cent increase in passengers in June, 7.8 per cent in July, and a record-setting 8.5 per cent in August.

The crowds at the airport were matched by busy streets and packed beaches across the city.

George Greenwood, CEO of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, said it was clear that people came out in strong numbers.

“We didn’t have the fire issues this year, fruit production was great, and everything was robust,” Greenwood said. “People really had this mentality that they wanted to support Canadians — they were committed to coming here.”

But while the city looked busy, not every tourism-related business benefited equally. Some operators say spending habits have shifted.

“A lot of businesses didn’t see the volume they were hoping for,” Greenwood added. “Restaurants weren’t as busy — you could walk into almost any place outside of downtown without a reservation. Even other tourism services didn’t see the numbers they had in past years. People were just generally spending less.”

Among those impacted was Kelowna Cabs, where business didn’t pick up as expected.

“People did come, but we noticed all the hotel parking lots were full,” said Roy Paulson of Kelowna Cabs. “They brought their own cars, so they didn’t need taxis during the day.

“It got a little busier at night when people were going out for drinks, but overall, it kind of stung us. We were expecting it to be better.”

Despite the dip in spending, the traffic data tells a story of its own. The Ministry of Transportation reported nearly 50,000 more vehicles crossing the William R. Bennett Bridge this summer compared to last. That traffic came from across the country — and beyond.

“I spoke to tourism operators as far down as Osoyoos who said they saw a record number of Washington State licence plates,” Greenwood said. “And here in Kelowna, I saw plenty from all over Canada, and still quite a few from Washington, California, and Oregon.”