Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna saw record air travel this summer, but local businesses not benefiting

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted September 17, 2025 9:09 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna airport sees boost in air travellers this tourism season'
Kelowna airport sees boost in air travellers this tourism season
A record number of passengers went through the Kelowna airport this summer. Even with the number of travellers up though, many in the tourism industry say they haven't see a jump in business. Victoria Femia explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kelowna, B.C., saw a surge in travel this summer, with airline traffic climbing to new heights. According to Kelowna International Airport, passenger numbers were up significantly, breaking previous records.

“We’ve had a very busy summer — very positive,” said Sam Samaddar, CEO of Kelowna International Airport.

The airport reported a 7.6-per cent increase in passengers in June, 7.8 per cent in July, and a record-setting 8.5 per cent in August.

The crowds at the airport were matched by busy streets and packed beaches across the city.

George Greenwood, CEO of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, said it was clear that people came out in strong numbers.

“We didn’t have the fire issues this year, fruit production was great, and everything was robust,” Greenwood said. “People really had this mentality that they wanted to support Canadians — they were committed to coming here.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. tourism industry on summer travel season'
B.C. tourism industry on summer travel season

But while the city looked busy, not every tourism-related business benefited equally. Some operators say spending habits have shifted.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A lot of businesses didn’t see the volume they were hoping for,” Greenwood added. “Restaurants weren’t as busy — you could walk into almost any place outside of downtown without a reservation. Even other tourism services didn’t see the numbers they had in past years. People were just generally spending less.”

Trending Now

Among those impacted was Kelowna Cabs, where business didn’t pick up as expected.

“People did come, but we noticed all the hotel parking lots were full,” said Roy Paulson of Kelowna Cabs. “They brought their own cars, so they didn’t need taxis during the day.

“It got a little busier at night when people were going out for drinks, but overall, it kind of stung us. We were expecting it to be better.”

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the dip in spending, the traffic data tells a story of its own. The Ministry of Transportation reported nearly 50,000 more vehicles crossing the William R. Bennett Bridge this summer compared to last. That traffic came from across the country — and beyond.

“I spoke to tourism operators as far down as Osoyoos who said they saw a record number of Washington State licence plates,” Greenwood said. “And here in Kelowna, I saw plenty from all over Canada, and still quite a few from Washington, California, and Oregon.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices