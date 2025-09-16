Former students and victims of disgraced football coach sue school division

Send this page to someone via email

Three victims of a former high school football coach – who was convicted of sexual assaulting student players – are taking legal action.

This time, against the school division.

Last fall – former Vincent Massey Collegiate Football coach Kelsey McKay was sentenced to 20 years in prison – after pleading guilty to nine counts of sexual assault and two counts of luring.

The incidents happened between 2003 and 2017, with the victims ranging in age between 12 and 18.

In a statement of claim filed in court earlier this month, three players are now suing the Pembina Trails School Division.

The statement says the division failed to protect the students, and didn’t properly screen, supervise, or control McKay, who was also a phys-ed teacher.

It also alleges the division ignored or didn’t properly react to prior complaints about McKay’s conduct – from students and parents.

The lawsuit is seeking past and future damages, including out-of-pocket expenses for medication and counselling costs.

Global News has reached out to the Pembina Trails School Division, which says it cannot comment on the case as it’s before the court.