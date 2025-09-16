Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former students and victims of disgraced football coach sue school division

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 16, 2025 9:55 pm
1 min read
Kelsey McKay taught gym class and coached football at both Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate. View image in full screen
Kelsey McKay taught gym class and coached football at both Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Three victims of a former high school football coach – who was convicted of sexual assaulting student players – are taking legal action.

This time, against the school division.

Last fall – former Vincent Massey Collegiate Football coach Kelsey McKay was sentenced to 20 years in prison – after pleading guilty to nine counts of sexual assault and two counts of luring.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The incidents happened between 2003 and 2017, with the victims ranging in age between 12 and 18.

In a statement of claim filed in court earlier this month, three players are now suing the Pembina Trails School Division.

The statement says the division failed to protect the students, and didn’t properly screen, supervise, or control McKay, who was also a phys-ed teacher.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It also alleges the division ignored or didn’t properly react to prior complaints about McKay’s conduct – from students and parents.

The lawsuit is seeking past and future damages, including out-of-pocket expenses for medication and counselling costs.

Global News has reached out to the Pembina Trails School Division, which says it cannot comment on the case as it’s before the court.

Sponsored content

AdChoices