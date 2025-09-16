Menu

Canada

Calgary police launch calendar campaign to raise funds for youth crime prevention

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted September 16, 2025 5:03 pm
1 min read
CPS Calendar View image in full screen
Calgary Police Youth Foundation and the Calgary police launch its 2026 calendars initiative in support of youth crime prevention, education and intervention programs. Loren Andreae / Global News
Calendars designed to support keeping children in the community safe are now on sale.

On Monday, the Calgary Police Youth Foundation and the Calgary police officially launched their 2026 Calendar campaign.

This year’s buyers will have a choice between two 13-month calendars, one featuring the CPS Canine Unit and the other the Mounted Patrol Team.

Each calendar purchased will include a commemorative poster featuring the HAWCS helicopters of the CPS Air Support Unit.

Susan Cron with the foundation says 100 per cent of the proceeds go toward crime prevention, education and intervention programs that are designed to keep children safe from crime and victimization.

“At the Calgary Police Youth Foundation, we’re a small and mighty charity; all of our fundraising happens in the community from the generosity of great Calgarians,” says Cron.

“We really urge people to get behind this type of campaign because it’s important for us that we raise the proceeds and the money that we need to fund our crime prevention programming.”

Each calendar is priced at $16 and can be purchased at Sobeys and Safeway locations or online at the Calgary Police Youth Foundation store and in the surrounding area.

The foundation is aiming to sell about 5,000 calendars, which will raise approximately $80,000.

