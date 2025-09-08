Banksy artwork showing judge beating protester appears on London, U.K. court wall

Send this page to someone via email

A new mural by the anonymous street artist Banksy showing a judge beating an unarmed protester with a gavel appeared Monday outside one of the Royal Courts of Justice in London, England.

The mural shows a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-splattered placard while a judge in a traditional wig and black gown beats him with a gavel.

Banksy posted a photo of the new mural on Instagram with the caption, “Royal Courts Of Justice. London.” (This is the artist’s usual method of claiming a work as authentic.)

Upon discovery of the artwork on Monday morning, security officials covered it with sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers. It was also being guarded by two officers and a security camera. Authorities said the artwork will be removed from the wall promptly.

The decision to proceed with removal takes into account the building’s historical significance, given its 143-year history.

A HM Courts and Tribunals spokesperson told Sky News that the removal is in accordance with rules about listed buildings, which are considered the country’s most significant historic buildings and sites and are protected by law.

“The Royal Courts of Justice is a listed building and HMCTS are obliged to maintain its original character,” said the spokesperson.

View image in full screen People who had come to see a new Banksy mural, ask Security guards standing in front of it at The Royal Courts of Justice, why it has been covered up on September 8, 2025 in London, England. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Banksy began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. His paintings and installations sell for millions of dollars at auction and have drawn thieves and vandals.

The artist’s work often comments on political issues, with many of his pieces criticizing government policy on migration and war.

At the Glastonbury Festival last year, an inflatable raft holding dummies of migrants in life jackets was unveiled during a band’s headline set. Banksy appeared to claim responsibility for the stunt, which was thought to symbolize small boat crossings of migrants in the English Channel, in a post on Instagram.

The U.K.’s Home Secretary called Banksy’s inflatable boat “vile and unacceptable,” though the artist wrote he felt that reaction “seemed a bit over the top.”

Banksy said the Glastonbury display was in reference to a real boat, financed by the artist, that has been used to rescue unaccompanied migrant children floating in the Mediterranean.

Banksy said his boat, named MV Louise Michel, was detained by Italian authorities last July after it was involved in an effort to rescue 37 people, including 17 children.

— With files from The Associated Press