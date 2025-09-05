Menu

Crime

Man who killed sister in Manitoba mass stabbing was out on bail: court records

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2025 1:30 pm
1 min read
Hollow Water First Nation Chief Larry Barker, front right, and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, third right, attend a news conference at the RCMP regional headquarters in Winnipeg on Thursday Sept. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brittany Hobson. View image in full screen
Hollow Water First Nation Chief Larry Barker, front right, and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, third right, attend a news conference at the RCMP regional headquarters in Winnipeg on Thursday Sept. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brittany Hobson. BPH
The man police say killed his sister and attacked several others with a knife on Hollow Water First Nation in Manitoba was out on bail.

Court records show 26-year-old Tyrone Simard was charged with assault with a weapon and mischief for alleged offences that happened June 8.

The records show a Winnipeg court granted his release June 12 with various conditions, including a curfew and an order to not use drugs or alcohol or possess weapons.

RCMP say Simard stabbed eight people at two homes on the First Nation northeast of Winnipeg on Thursday.

His 18-year-old sister died and the others are in hospital.

Mounties say Simard fled in a stolen vehicle and died in a highway crash with an RCMP cruiser..

2 dead, including suspect, and multiple injuries after stabbing incident in Manitoba
© 2025 The Canadian Press

