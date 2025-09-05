Man who killed sister in Manitoba mass stabbing was out on bail: court records

Send this page to someone via email

The man police say killed his sister and attacked several others with a knife on Hollow Water First Nation in Manitoba was out on bail.

Court records show 26-year-old Tyrone Simard was charged with assault with a weapon and mischief for alleged offences that happened June 8.

The records show a Winnipeg court granted his release June 12 with various conditions, including a curfew and an order to not use drugs or alcohol or possess weapons.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP say Simard stabbed eight people at two homes on the First Nation northeast of Winnipeg on Thursday.

His 18-year-old sister died and the others are in hospital.

Mounties say Simard fled in a stolen vehicle and died in a highway crash with an RCMP cruiser..

Story continues below advertisement