Crime

Nova Scotia’s major crime unit investigating suspicious death of 43-year-old man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2025 7:20 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia say a 52-year-old female middle school teacher faces sex charges involving a youth victim. Police say they received a report on March 4 of an alleged sexual assault involving a teacher and a youth victim. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia say a 52-year-old female middle school teacher faces sex charges involving a youth victim. Police say they received a report on March 4 of an alleged sexual assault involving a teacher and a youth victim. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD/JJF
Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating a suspicious death in a community in Cape Breton.

They say officers received a call about an abandoned car on Friday afternoon, believed to belong to a person missing from the area.

Get breaking National news

Police say officers found a body of a 43-year-old man believed to be missing inside the vehicle parked on New Campbellton Road.

Police say the man’s death is considered suspicious.

They say the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is now investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

