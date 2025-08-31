Nova Scotia’s major crime unit investigating suspicious death of 43-year-old man

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating a suspicious death in a community in Cape Breton.
They say officers received a call about an abandoned car on Friday afternoon, believed to belong to a person missing from the area.
Police say officers found a body of a 43-year-old man believed to be missing inside the vehicle parked on New Campbellton Road.
Police say the man’s death is considered suspicious.
They say the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is now investigating the case.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
