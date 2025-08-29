Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trial dates set for teen charged in Evan Hardy arson attack on 15-year-old girl

By Chris Vandenbreekel Global News
Posted August 29, 2025 12:53 pm
1 min read
Evan Hardy Collegiate, the Saskatoon high school where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by another teenage girl in September 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. View image in full screen
Evan Hardy Collegiate, the Saskatoon high school where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by another teenage girl in September 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. ldr
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The teen accused of setting a classmate on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon will stand trial next spring.

Court of King’s Bench confirmed to Global News the teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will be tried by a judge from May 4-29 and continuing June 15-26.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She faces charges of attempted murder by setting someone on fire and unlawfully causing bodily harm. She pleaded not guilty in February.

Trending Now

The charges are connected to a September 2024 attack when flammable liquid was allegedly poured on a 15-year-old girl and ignited. The victim suffered severe burns and was transported to hospital in Edmonton. A teacher who tried to assist the victim also sustained burn injuries.

Sponsored content

AdChoices