Trial dates set for teen charged in Evan Hardy arson attack on 15-year-old girl

The teen accused of setting a classmate on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon will stand trial next spring.

Court of King’s Bench confirmed to Global News the teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will be tried by a judge from May 4-29 and continuing June 15-26.

She faces charges of attempted murder by setting someone on fire and unlawfully causing bodily harm. She pleaded not guilty in February.

The charges are connected to a September 2024 attack when flammable liquid was allegedly poured on a 15-year-old girl and ignited. The victim suffered severe burns and was transported to hospital in Edmonton. A teacher who tried to assist the victim also sustained burn injuries.